Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this year

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to acknowledge, support and celebrate the contribution of women entrepreneurs and business leaders towards economic growth and the betterment of society. Established by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation, the day is celebrated in over 144 countries across the world.

History and Significance

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day was established by an organisation called the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO), a non-governmental movement which empowers, and supports women in business to alleviate poverty worldwide.

Acknowledging the organisation's continuous efforts, the United Nations officially declared Women’s Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on November 19 every year globally.

The inaugural event was held in New York City and several countries. About 144 nations recognised the first Women Entrepreneurship Day in 2014, which also included the presentation of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated to empower and support women in business and to encourage them in alleviating poverty across the world. Over the last decade, the world has witnessed the growth of women-owned businesses, making up 38 percent of all small businesses that keep the economies growing and developing.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Campaign: #Choosewomen

The official campaign of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 is #Choosewomen. This is a movement to highlight businesses and start-ups led by women for them to receive the spotlight and support they deserve. November 30, has been chosen as choose women's day to encourage people to listen, support, and stand up for women-led businesses.

How can you participate?

You can be a part of the campaign by simply choosing to support women-owned businesses to buy products or services, women authors to read, women filmmakers to watch and so on. You can follow women’s feeds, share their voices, and share their music, comedy, art, and technology on social media using the hashtag #Choosewomen.