Will the US Fed pause rate hikes tonight?

The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by pausing rate increases, leading to expectations that the US Federal Reserve will also adopt a "hawkish pause" due to strong economic indicators and comments from Fed officials.

Will the US Federal Reserve take a leaf out of the RBI policy book tonight?

It is a decision that will be closely watched by global markets. The majority are looking for, guessed it right, " a hawkish pause ", basically expecting the Fed to hold policy rates steady while also acknowledging that further hikes may prove necessary in the absence of a clear slowdown in inflation.

But where did these expectations for a pause come from? Mind you, till 15 days ago, markets were pricing in a 20 bps hike for tonight's decision.

Consider the three data points below:

1.

Core PCE inflation had registered a strong 0.4 percent month-on-month MoM reading (data came out on May 26).

2. The US added 3,39,000 new jobs in May — well above expectations ( The US added 3,39,000 new jobs in May — well above expectations ( data came out on June 2 ).

3. May core CPI came in at 0.435 percent MoM, as against a 0.4 percent consensus ( data out on June 13 ).

All three data points above show surprisingly resilient activity, a very tight labour market, and persistently strong wage and price inflation.

So again, where did the expectations of a pause come from? They came primarily from the Fed itself!

Since the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) May meeting, several Fed members have suggested that the committee is likely to leave the federal funds rate unchanged at its June meeting.

Most important is this comment from Fed Vice-Chair nominee Jefferson,"A decision to hold our policy rate constant at the coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle. Indeed, skipping a rate hike at the coming meeting would allow the committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming."

Fed Chairperson Powell himself has this to say, "Until very recently, it has been clear that further policy firming would be required. As policy has become more restrictive, the risks of doing too much versus doing too little are becoming more balanced. Given how far we have come … we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook."

So, Federal Reserve officials have themselves instilled in the market an expectation that this week's meeting will result in a "hawkish pause". If it indeed is a pause, it will be the first meeting without a rate hike since March 2022!

Watch this space for more.