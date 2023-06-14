CNBC TV18
Will the US Fed pause rate hikes tonight?

Will the US Fed pause rate hikes tonight?


By Prashant Nair  Jun 14, 2023 1:29:10 PM IST (Published)

The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by pausing rate increases, leading to expectations that the US Federal Reserve will also adopt a "hawkish pause" due to strong economic indicators and comments from Fed officials.

The Reserve Bank of India threw a surprise to markets on April 6 by pausing its campaign of rate increases. Many called it a "hawkish pause", since the RBI had made it clear that the "fight against inflation is far from over". The RBI followed the April decision with another pause last week, maintaining its stance at "withdrawal of accommodation".

Will the US Federal Reserve take a leaf out of the RBI policy book tonight?
It is a decision that will be closely watched by global markets. The majority are looking for, guessed it right, "a hawkish pause", basically expecting the Fed to hold policy rates steady while also acknowledging that further hikes may prove necessary in the absence of a clear slowdown in inflation.
