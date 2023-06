Will the US Fed pause rate hikes tonight?

The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by pausing rate increases, leading to expectations that the US Federal Reserve will also adopt a "hawkish pause" due to strong economic indicators and comments from Fed officials.

The Reserve Bank of India threw a surprise to markets on April 6 by pausing its campaign of rate increases . Many called it a "hawkish pause", since the RBI had made it clear that the "fight against inflation is far from over". The RBI followed the April decision with another pause last week , maintaining its stance at "withdrawal of accommodation".

Will the US Federal Reserve take a leaf out of the RBI policy book tonight?