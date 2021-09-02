Will Taliban take up al-Qaeda's call for 'jihad' in Kashmir?

The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the subsequent re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has come with outcries of victory from many militant Islamist organisations. One among them is al-Qaeda, whose presence in Afghanistan in the early 2000s led to the invasion of the country by US and allied forces.

The dreaded terrorist group, once helmed by Osama bin Laden, congratulated the Taliban over the latter’s victory in Afghanistan against US and NATO forces. But along with the congratulations were calls for a renewed “jihad” in order to free other Islamic lands from oppression. Once one of the most wanted terrorist organisations, al-Qaeda in particular named Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and other “Islamic lands.”

"It is time for you to prepare for the next stage of the struggle, the way for which has been paved by the victory of the defiant Afghan nation," al Qaeda said.

Should India be worried?

With the fall of Afghanistan, nations the world over are concerned about the looming spurt in terrorist activities. In particular, regions in and around Afghanistan are concerned about the country being used as a base for operations by militant Islamist organisations.

Central Asian nations like Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China’s Xinjiang region, India’s northern areas, and Chechnya in Russia are keeping a close eye on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Realpolitik vs militancy

But while experts predict that there may be an uptick in militants crossing over into other countries, the threat from al-Qaeda and the Taliban itself is overblown. With the Taliban’s focus on governing the country and the crying need for international recognition, the group is unlikely to do anything that further jeopardises its relations with the international community.

As a result, Taliban spokespersons have been very careful to reiterate multiple times that Afghanistan, under the group, would not be a base of operations for terrorist organisations. The group has assured the Indian envoy in Qatar that India has nothing to worry about in terms of terrorist activity in Afghanistan. Senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Stanakzai told the envoy that no anti-India activity would be allowed in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s watch.

And while Muhammed Suhail Shaheen, the group’s official spokesperson, warned India against any military activity in Afghanistan he was also quick to say that Afghanistan would not be a safe haven for organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"These are baseless allegations. They're not based on ground realities but on

"We have a general policy that we're committed not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighbouring countries," Shaheen added.

Morale boost for al-Qaeda

While the Taliban appears unwilling to support any terrorist activity on foreign soil through Afghanistan at least explicitly, its effortless takeover of the country can easily be appropriated as an ideological win by all Islamist organisations. That it is a gigantic morale booster for groups that essentially function through ideological and psychological warfare cannot be denied.

It should be noted that al-Qaeda, once the most dreaded of terrorist organisations, has never conducted any operations in India. The group’s leadership and rank and file were decimated during America’s war on terror. Though the organisation established Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) for terrorist activity in 2014, it has not yet managed to do anything in India. However, AQIS has executed multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The militant network

Al-Qaeda has maintained relations with several terrorist organisations that are based out of Pakistan and are operating in Kashmir. Leaders of al-Qaeda, like Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri, considered the Kashmir conflict as a part of the Crusader-Zionist-Hindu conspiracy against the Islamic world.

Groups like Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed enjoyed good relations with the al-Qaeda. Many of the members were trained in the same schools as the Taliban and al-Qaeda fighters while the top leadership of the organisations were intimately close, sometimes even sharing marriage connections.

The frequently alleged tacit approval from the Pakistan intelligence service towards all such groups only highlights the cooperation between them.