Will Smith's slap to Choti Bachi Ho Kya – top 2022 memes that broke us into a fit of laughter

From Shark Tank India memes to the rise of Lord Puneet, the year was riddled with funny meme trends on social media platforms. To end the year with a laugh, here’s a look at some of the top meme trends of 2022.
1. Sab Doglapan hai
The debut season of Shark Tank India on Sony Television concluded in 2022 and brought many innovative entrepreneurs of the country to the limelight. The show also gave rise to a popular meme trend which came from BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s epic dialogue ‘doglapan’, which means double standards in English.
2. Will Smith’s epic slap
In the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, one of the most significant events happened when Will Smith slapped comedian and host of the event Chris Rock for making fun of his wife. Social media was flooded with memes giving rise to an iconic template.
3. Pushpa Raj Memes
The Tollywood blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, which gained pan-India success after its theatrical release in December last year, inspired many hilarious memes on social media.
Even government agencies were seen employing the trend to share an important message.
4. Panchayat Series Memes
The second season of Panchayat, which streams on Amazon Prime, made people both laugh and cry with its content and memes.
5. Brahmastra Memes
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much talked about Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva gave rise to a meme trend with several of its dialogues.
Alia calling Shiva in the film was so much noticeable that social media was flooded with several memes inspired by the dialogue.
6. Climate Activism through vandalism
UK Climate activist group, Just Stop Oil was also heavily trolled and criticised for their methods of protest.
7. Halloween Memes
These simple yet funny Halloween costume memes took over the internet like wildfire.
8. Football World Cup Memes: Messi and Ronaldo
Around the World Cup, one of the most iconic pictures was released by Louis Vuitton, which was aptly turned into a meme.
9. Wednesday Addams Memes
As the Netflix show, Wednesday shot to popularity its memes also went viral at a lightning-quick pace.
10 Spotify Wrapped Memes
Soon that time of the year had come when everyone will be indulged in sharing their music taste with the world, thanks to Spotify Wrapped. Like the previous years, mockery of the trend was also back.
11 Rise of Lord Puneet
2022 also saw the rise of viral video creator Puneet Kumar or Lord Puneet or Puneet Superstar.
12. Choti Bachi Ho Kya Meme
This year, an old dialogue from Tiger Shroff’s movie, Heeropanti, was brought back into the world of memes and it took over the internet.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
