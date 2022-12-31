Will Smith's slap to Choti Bachi Ho Kya – top 2022 memes that broke us into a fit of laughter

From Shark Tank India memes to the rise of Lord Puneet, the year was riddled with funny meme trends on social media platforms. To end the year with a laugh, here’s a look at some of the top meme trends of 2022.
Pyaar wyaar sab doglapan hain 😆🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5vwYPiqQ6r— 🤍 C͙h͙a͙r͙m͙i͙s͙ 🤍 (@CAPxCreations) March 23, 2022
Will Smith meme pic.twitter.com/P6De9jPhQ7— Sticky (@StckyNutJuce) March 28, 2022
When you over achieve your health goals.#BeTheForce #Memes #MemesDaily #PushpaRaj #Pushpa #HealthGoals #GOQiiMemes #StayHealthy #FitterYou #GOQii pic.twitter.com/n98ZhMLaLS— GOQii (@GOQii) March 6, 2022
#Pushpa..#PushpaRaj ho ya koi bhi,Our fight against #COVID19 is still on!🛡️Keep following #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour 👇✅Always wear a #mask✅Wash/sanitize hands regularly✅Maintain distancing✅Get fully #vaccinated#IndiaFightsCorona #We4Vaccine @alluarjun @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/Mlzj9tnWL5— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) January 19, 2022
#vegetarian 💖Meme Cardit - @Deepak640xl_ #binodmeme pic.twitter.com/k3Ul2CbqUR— AYUSH VERMA आयुष वर्मा (@AyushRamakant) July 14, 2022
Shivaaaaaa 😝😂 this is epic! #Brahmastra #BRAHMASTRAMEME pic.twitter.com/7mmovhf8c6— Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) September 20, 2022
Isha’s dialogue in #Brahmastra #BrahmastraMeme pic.twitter.com/sv47tf7d7M— Aditya Sinha (@ad1tyasinha) September 11, 2022
Happy Halloween <3 pic.twitter.com/fo70KNfycY— Nッ (@Noorthevirgo) October 27, 2022
Or you can simply Dunzo it without worrying about this! 🙃#Messi𓃵 #Ronaldo𓃵 #ronaldomessi #FootballWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bIDjHVVBUM— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) November 20, 2022
enid sinclair wednesday addams pic.twitter.com/mBjoK9qjgk— caro εїзೃ | dhesp the loml (@LVCAR0) November 26, 2022
Lord Puneet 😁 #Varisu #puneetsuperstar #ViratKohli #Memes @PuneetSuperBy War edits😈 pic.twitter.com/Fm3hcJkpYH— Dashrath singh jhala (@Rajputana2004) December 25, 2022
Apparently I didn’t select someone for internship, so she unfollowed me on Twitter 😂“Choti bachi ho kya” pic.twitter.com/CIkweVyF4E— Jeevanshu Narang (@JeevanshuN) April 5, 2022