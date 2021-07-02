Wildfires rage on amid jaw-dropping temperatures in Canadian towns, hundreds evacuated

More than a thousand people have been evacuated across towns in Western Canada as wildfires triggered by record-smashing heat rage on. Canadian authorities reported at least 62 new fires just in the past 24 hours. Canada and North-Western North America are reeling under severe heatwaves due to the formation of a ‘heat dome’.

The incredibly high temperatures have to lead to all moisture being seeped from the forest undergrowth and drying up moisture in the ground. This has led to the perfect conditions for emerging wildfires.

As one wildfire emerges, the hot air currents of the heat dome are able to carry it to other areas, alighting new forest fires. The fires, themselves, create vortexes of heat and pressure that fuel fires and spread them to surrounding areas. Wind speeds of up to 71 kph (44 mph) were recorded in the aflame regions near Lytton.

"I cannot stress enough how extreme the fire risk is at this time in almost every part of British Columbia," said John Horgan, British Columbia premier.

The town of Lytton, 250 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, was evacuated Wednesday because of a fire that spread quickly.

The town of Lytton had “sustained structural damage and 90 percent of the village is burned, including the centre of town," according to local MP Brad Vis. The town had broken the all-time Canadian record high temperature at 49.6°C on June 29.

"The fire situation is extremely dangerous right now. Emergency crews are doing everything they can to support the people of Lytton," British Columbia premier John Horgan had tweeted.

While hundreds have died as a result of the heatwave, no deaths due to the wildfires have been reported as of yet. At least 486 cases of sudden deaths were reported in British Columbia, an increase of over three times since the previous week.

Defence minister Harjit Sajjan wrote on Twitter, "The last 24 hours have been devastating for Lytton residents. Our Canadian Forces are ready to support residents as we move forward in the next steps. Whatever it takes. When a community in BC hurts, we all hurt. As British Columbians & as Canadians (sic) we'll get through this together."

The US states of Washington and Oregon have also been sweltering under record temperatures this week and several hundred sudden deaths have been reported.