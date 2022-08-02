Why US-China tension may escalate with Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan stop

Tensions between the US and China have risen considerably as the risk of escalation between the two countries amid the US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s plan to visit the island nation of Taiwan. Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan would mark the first time in decades that a senior US leader would visit the self-governing island. But China’s warnings, threats and sabre-rattling have many concerned over the risk of escalation in the Taiwan Strait at a time when the US military-industrial complex is trying to aid Ukraine in its struggle with Russia.

“This is a Taiwan Straits version of the Cuban Missile crisis. The US is the provocateur. The world is watching whether Pelosi will pull the trigger with her own hands. If (sic) US-China explodes because of this, Mr. (Antony) Blinken (US Secretary of State), don't you know who is to blame?” commented Chinese state media Global Times on Twitter.

What is the travel plan?

Pelosi is currently on a tour of four Asian countries as part of the effort to make the US Congress a stakeholder in the Biden Administration’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. “We have global responsibilities,” said Pelosi, who is essentially the head of the legislative branch of the US government.

While Pelosi’s trip to the capital of Taipei is not on her itinerary due to safety issues she is all but sure to visit the island, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official reported CNN. This would mark the first time that a US House of Representatives Speaker has visited the island after Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997.

Pelosi is expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, belonging to the Democratic Progressive Party which considers Taiwan to be fundamentally independent from the People’s Republic of China.

The background

The issue over the visit stems from the fact that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) considers Taiwan a core part of its sovereign territory. While the Chinese state that existed before the CCP controlled the island, the CCP itself has never controlled it. This complicated situation stems back to the time of the Chinese Civil War when Mao Zedong’s communist forces ousted Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang (KMT)-led government of the Republic of China (ROC). The remaining ROC forces escaped to Taiwan where they established their government, Taiwan to this day is officially known as ROC. A communist invasion of Taiwan was prevented by the threat of US intervention which didn’t wish to see the island fall.

Since then no armistice or peace treaty has been signed between the two nations. China still considers Taiwan a part of its territory and Taiwan considers itself essentially independent, but the view is not reciprocated by the international community in full.

Much like how China bristles when any leader meets with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual and temporal head of Tibetan Buddhists, or any Indian leader visits Chinese claimed areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh or more, the country also regards any acknowledgement of Taiwan as an independent country as a threat to its own sovereignty.

Many experts believe that the only reason that China not having invaded Taiwan in the past being due to US security guarantees as part of the Six Assurances from the US to the ROC and the clarifications made to the PRC from the US in the Third Communiqué wherein the US recognised the “One China” policy.

The current issue

Pelosi had initially planned to visit the island in April but had to postpone due to COVID-19. The news rattled Chinese functionaries and diplomats. In a call with US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his counterpart to stop the trip and that China would do everything to protect its sovereignty.

“Those who play with fire will be perished by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this,” Jinping said in a statement. Jinping has ramped up Chinese hostility towards Taiwan as part of his policy towards Taiwan which sees the island ‘reunited’ under mainland China.

But with Biden choosing not to forcefully stop the speaker from making her visit due to deference as her position as a leader of one of the separate branches of the US government, the rhetoric continued to increase. While Biden did not publicly stop her from going he did say that “the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now”.

Many US officials were even concerned about China enforcing a no-fly zone around Taiwan and the possibility of Pelosi’s plane being shut down as well.

“The public opinion cannot be defied. We believe that the US side is fully aware of China’s strong and clear message,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

“If the US insists on making the visit, China will take firm and strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” added China's ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Hun.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command shared propaganda footage of fighters, helicopters and amphibious landers and a swarm of missiles on social media platform Weibo. “We will bury all enemies who invade our territory," read the accompanying text.

“As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let's wait and see,” Zhao added.

But on the other side, US officials are trying to deescalate the situation by downplaying the trip.

“We will not take the bait or engage in sabre rattling. At the same time, we will not be intimidated. We will keep operating in the seas and the skies of the Western Pacific as we have for decades,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis or conflict or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity,” he added.

“We’ve laid out very clearly if she goes — if she goes — it’s not without precedent,” Kirby said. “It’s not new. It doesn’t change anything.”