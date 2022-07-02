Why netizens are thanking Bill Gates for sharing his 48-year-old resume on LinkedIn

American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates shared his 48-year-old resume, when he was in college on LinkedIn, which has gone viral now.

At the time, Bill was in the first year of college at the Harvard University. Sharing the resume, Gates wrote, “Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.”

However, the contents of his resume show that he had quite some skills and achievements already under his belt.

The resume said Gates had expertise in operating systems structure, database management, compiler construction, and computer graphics.

Apart from this, in his experiences his proficiency in all the prominent programming languages from the yesteryears such as FORTRAN, COBOL, ALGOL, BASIC, etc., was mentioned. Also, his resume said Gates had quite some experience as he worked as a systems programmer with TRW Systems Group in 1973 and earlier as a co-leader and co-partner on contract with Seattle's Lakaside School in 1972.

It also showed Gates had taken a lot of courses, and “received As” in all of them.

The co-founder of the tech giant Microsoft and the non-profit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he is followed by over 35 million people on the professional networking site LinkedIn. His post received great engagement and went viral within hours of posting on June 30.

Netizens commented that Gates' resume is perfect and thanked him for sharing the nostalgic moment.

On his post, a LinkedIn user wrote, “Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one-page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives.”

