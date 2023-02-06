Turkey’s unique position puts it at the crossroad of three different tectonic plates. To the north lies the Eurasian Plate, while to the south is the African Plate. But to its east, lies the Arabian plate. With the Arabian plate pushing into the Eurasian plate, right across the country, Turkey experiences major earthquakes.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake near South-Eastern Turkey in the early hours of Monday has caused the death of around 300 people. Over a thousand are feared injured in Turkey and Syria as several buildings collapsed in cities affected by the earthquake. The earthquake’s epicentre was nearly 18 km deep and a few kilometres out from the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Turkish authorities have said that the cities of Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis have been affected.

Turkey is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Over 17,000 people were killed in 1999 when a 7.6-magnitude quake struck the city of Izmit. Over a quarter of a million people were feared dead when an earthquake struck the ancient city of Antioch in 116 AD.

The reason behind Turkey’s propensity for earthquakes is its location. Nearly all earthquakes are caused due to the movement of tectonic plates. These massive pieces of the outermost shell of Earth are constantly grinding against each other. Sometimes due to the friction, two plates can get ‘stuck’. When these plates finally get ‘unstuck’ due to the build-up of pressure, they release a tremendous amount of energy that we experience in the form of earthquakes. As a result, most earthquakes commonly occur along the fault lines, the edges of the tectonic plates.

Turkey’s unique position puts it at the crossroad of three different tectonic plates. To the north lies the Eurasian Plate, while to the south is the African Plate. But to its east, lies the Arabian plate. With the Arabian plate pushing into the Eurasian plate, right across the country, Turkey experiences major earthquakes. The North Anatolian fault line lies in the country’s north and goes from west to east while the East Anatolian fault line sits in the rest of the country’s southeastern region, along which Monday’s earthquake occurred.