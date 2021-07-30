Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Why Dutch teen who flew into space with Jeff Bezos has never shopped on Amazon

    Why Dutch teen who flew into space with Jeff Bezos has never shopped on Amazon

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    What Bezos said when he heard this from young flight mate: 'Oh, wow, it's a long time ago I heard someone say that.'

    Why Dutch teen who flew into space with Jeff Bezos has never shopped on Amazon
    Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old who accompanied Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to space recently, has never shopped on Amazon. The Dutch teen became the world's youngest space traveller when he boarded the New Shepard spacecraft and went to the space with Bezos, his younger brother Mark and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk on July 20.
    “I told Jeff, like, I’ve actually never bought something from Amazon,” Daemen told Reuters in an interview last week after he returned to the Netherlands following his historic spaceflight.
    The revelation surprised Bezos who said, "Oh, wow, it's a long time ago I heard someone say that."
    Daemen revealed this during an interview with Reuters. A representative for Daemen pointed out that he has not been able to make any purchases so far as Amazon had launched its Dutch language website only last year.
    Amazon has been present in Netherlands since 2014, selling e-books and providing Dutch customers the option of 24-hour delivery through their German website since 2016. Amazon did not fully launch its Dutch language website Amazon.nl until March 2020. Now, it sells 100 million products and includes “thousands” of Dutch retailers.
    The all-important question of whether Daemen has started shopping on Amazon remains unanswered though. A spokesperson for the teenager told CNBC Make It that he is currently holidaying and unavailable for interviews. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
    Oliver Daemen, a physics student, got the opportunity after the original candidate who bid $28 million to ride along with the team cancelled at the last minute. Daemen said he was selected because he was the youngest to apply and also a trained pilot.
    Daemen told a Dutch newspaper that reaching space had been his “ultimate, ultimate goal” and “if it were up to me, it certainly won’t be the last time I go into space.”
    Without revealing how much his father Joes Daemen, CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, paid for his seat, Daemen said he hopes to join Bezos’ space company Blue Origin as an intern and perhaps make a career in space travel.
     
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Amid student rush, Air India increases non-stop flights to US from August 7

    Next Article

    Lake in Argentina turns shocking pink; here's why

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
    Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
    Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
    Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
    Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
    Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
    Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
    Bajaj Auto3,845.00 82.20 2.18
    HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
    Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
    SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
    Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
    SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
    Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
    SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
    Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
    Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
    Euro-Rupee88.33300.08500.10
    Pound-Rupee103.67500.02200.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6781-0.0003-0.04
    View More