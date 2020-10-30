Why are people in Poland protesting against abortion ruling?

The decision means that terminations are only valid in cases of rape or incest, or to protect the mother's life. According to opponents, this puts women at risk by forcing them to carry a baby that is unlikely to survive birth.

On the other hand, the supporters insist that the ruling will prevent the abortion of foetuses diagnosed with Down's syndrome.

As per New York Times coverage, the Tribunal’s president Julia Przylebska said, "Permitting abortions in the case of foetal deformities legalised eugenic practices with regard to an unborn child, thus denying it the respect and protection of human dignity."

How will the decision affect Polish women?

According to the Women's rights group, an estimated 80,000 to 1,20,000 Polish women either go abroad or seek illegal abortions every year due to the country’s restrictive abortion laws.

Each year less than 2,000 legal abortions are carried out in Poland. As reported by BBC, reasonable numbers of these abortions are due to foetal defects. Serious cases such as rape, incest, or where there is a threat to the mother’s life only constitute 2 percent of all legal terminations. Therefore, the court’s ruling results in a complete ban on abortions in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the dispute should be resolved through dialogue, instead of through repeated mass street gatherings that are banned under pandemic restrictions.

Additionally, Poland recorded a surge in daily infections that exceeded 20,100 in the country of 38 million on Thursday. "I am asking for these protests to be canceled because of the epidemic," Morawiecki added.

(With agency inputs)