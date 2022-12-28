English
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 1:26:07 PM IST (Updated)

Antov was also an elected deputy in the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Oblast and belonged to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Just days after his friend died in the same hotel, 65-year-old Russian meat magnate Pavel Antov was also found dead in Odisha in unusual circumstances. The founder of the meat packaging company Vladimir Standard and a lawmaker from the city of Vladimir, Antov was one of the richest lawmakers in the country. He was found dead on December 24 surrounded by a pool of blood, believed to have fallen out of a third-floor window of the hotel in Rayagada district, where he was staying with three of his friends. Antov was visiting the state to celebrate his 66th birthday. Just days before, his fellow traveller and close associate, Vladimir Bidenov had also died at the same hotel from an apparent heart stroke. Bidenov was found unconscious in his room.

Pavel was in depression due to the death of his friend, police superintendent Vivekananda Sharma told reporters. Odisha Police stated that they had reviewed CCTV footage and interrogated the hotel staff and found no suspicious activity. However, the director general police on December 27 ordered a CID-Crime Branch investigation into the case.
Born in 1957, Antov was a graduate from St. Petersburg’s SM Kirov Military Medical Academy. A native of Voskresensk, Antov founded the meat and sausage major Vladimir Standard in the 2000s, which was responsible for most of his wealth. Antov was also an elected deputy in the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Oblast and belonged to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.
“He was valued both for his professionalism and for his personal qualities - a delicate, intelligent, respectful of everyone, a man of broad outlook and erudition, he won everyone over. For the legislative assembly, for the entire Vladimir Region, the death of Pavel Genrikhovich Antov is difficult and an irreparable loss,” the speaker of the Vladimir legislative assembly, Vladimir Kiselyov, news agency TASS reported.
Antov’s death is under the lens as the business magnate had criticised President Putin’s war against Ukraine. Antov had reacted to a missile strike in Kyiv by saying that it was “extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror” in a leaked WhatsApp message. Antov later backtracked and stated on Russian social media that he was a firm supporter of Russia, President Putin and the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Alexei Idamkin, Russian Consul General in Kolkata, told TASS that there was no "criminal element in these tragic events” as per local police.
However, Antov is the latest among the Russian oligarchs who have been found dead in mysterious circumstances. Surprisingly, all of these individuals have either criticised Russia’s war in Ukraine or President Putin himself. Also surprisingly, in many cases, the deaths have been reported under mysterious circumstances. The list is large enough that even a separate page on Wikipedia has been created to track the names of individuals, the known Putin opponents, who have died.
