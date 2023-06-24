Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Russian mercenary group

Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head Russian Mercenary Group, Wagner, was charged with “inciting an armed uprising” by Russia’s Federal Security Agency (FSB). The authorities stated that anti-terrorist and security measures have been taken after the mercenary leader issued a threat against the administration. As per a Moscow Times report, military vehicles were deployed to the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don for security.
Prigozhin, on Saturday, vowed to “go to the end” to topple the Russian military leadership and accused them of launching strikes on his men. In a social media message, he said that he would “destroy everything that stands in our way.”
President Vladimir Putin was aware of the “unfolding situation”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as per the report. He added that “all necessary measures” were being taken.
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?
Prigozhin is a high-profile, provocative mercenary leader who has been involved in Russia’s war of aggression for several years. His history and relationship with leaders in Moscow date back decades.
Prigozhin began his career as a petty criminal and was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981. He was sent to prison for 12 years for the crime.
Upon his release, he opened a restaurant in St. Petersburg in the 1990s.
There he made friendly relations with the city’s then-Deputy Mayor and future Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a New York Times report.
Prigozhin later worked in the media and was indicted in the United States for using his infamous internet troll factory to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
The mercenary group, Wagner saw its first action in 2014 during the separatist conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine following Crimea’s annexation by Russia.
Russia conveniently denied sending any military personnel or supplies as it hired privately contracted fighters.
In 2016, Prigozhin confirmed that he is the founder, leader and financier of the Wagner group, which quickly gained a reputation for its brutality.
The group fought in Syria alongside Bashar Assad’s government and in other conflicts in Africa.
Wagner has also been accused of human rights abuses by Western countries and United Nations experts.
The company took a prominent role in the Ukraine war after Russia suffered severe pushback.
Prigozhin even claimed full credit for capturing the Donetsk region in Ukraine and alleged that the Russian Defence Ministry tried to steal Wagner’s glory.
He has been repeatedly complaining about the Russian military’s failure to supply his troops in the war.
In a video posted on the social media app Telegram on Friday, Prigozhin said that Ukrainian forces were successfully pushing back the Russian army and later he claimed that Russian military leaders had ordered strikes on his men, killing thousands of them, Politico reported.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Here's why the female workforce witnessing a ‘silent exodus’ post the back-to-office call
Jun 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Income tax after death | How legal heirs can file the ITR and all other details
Jun 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read
People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Here is how the global mining landscape changed over the years: Study
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read