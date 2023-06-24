Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Russian mercenary group

Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head Russian Mercenary Group, Wagner, was charged with “inciting an armed uprising” by Russia’s Federal Security Agency (FSB). The authorities stated that anti-terrorist and security measures have been taken after the mercenary leader issued a threat against the administration. As per a Moscow Times report, military vehicles were deployed to the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don for security.

President Vladimir Putin was aware of the “unfolding situation”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as per the report. He added that “all necessary measures” were being taken.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Prigozhin is a high-profile, provocative mercenary leader who has been involved in Russia’s war of aggression for several years. His history and relationship with leaders in Moscow date back decades.

Upon his release, he opened a restaurant in St. Petersburg in the 1990s.

There he made friendly relations with the city’s then-Deputy Mayor and future Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a New York Times report.

Prigozhin later worked in the media and was indicted in the United States for using his infamous internet troll factory to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

The mercenary group, Wagner saw its first action in 2014 during the separatist conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine following Crimea’s annexation by Russia.

Russia conveniently denied sending any military personnel or supplies as it hired privately contracted fighters.

In 2016, Prigozhin confirmed that he is the founder, leader and financier of the Wagner group, which quickly gained a reputation for its brutality.

The group fought in Syria alongside Bashar Assad’s government and in other conflicts in Africa.

Wagner has also been accused of human rights abuses by Western countries and United Nations experts.

The company took a prominent role in the Ukraine war after Russia suffered severe pushback.

Prigozhin even claimed full credit for capturing the Donetsk region in Ukraine and alleged that the Russian Defence Ministry tried to steal Wagner’s glory.

In a video posted on the social media app Telegram on Friday, Prigozhin said that Ukrainian forces were successfully pushing back the Russian army and later he claimed that Russian military leaders had ordered strikes on his men, killing thousands of them, Politico reported.