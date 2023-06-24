Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Russian mercenary group

Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head Russian Mercenary Group, Wagner, was charged with “inciting an armed uprising” by Russia’s Federal Security Agency (FSB). The authorities stated that anti-terrorist and security measures have been taken after the mercenary leader issued a threat against the administration. As per a Moscow Times report, military vehicles were deployed to the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don for security.

President Vladimir Putin was aware of the “unfolding situation”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as per the report. He added that “all necessary measures” were being taken.