Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, 'anti-woke' Indian-American running for US President

Biotech entrepreneur and US right-wing media darling Vivek Ramaswamy has become the second Indian-American to run for US President. Former US President Donald Trump and fellow Indian-American and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have already announced their bids for US president’s office.

“We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them,” Ramaswamy said on Twitter along with his three-minute-long campaign announcement video.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Born to Indian parents who moved to the US from Kerala, Ramaswamy grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. His father was an engineer at the GE factory in Ohio while his mother worked as a geriatric psychiatrist.

Ramaswamy attended St Xavier High School in Cincinnati and later molecular biology at Harvard University. He received several awards for his final thesis. After completing his undergraduate degree, he obtained a degree in law from Yale Law School.

A serial entrepreneur, he started his first company as soon as he left Harvard which he sold a couple of years later. In 2014, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies. The company is worth over $6.3 billion today and focuses on applying new technological advances to drug research.

Ramaswamy, however, stepped down from the role of Chief Executive Officer at the company in 2021 when he published his book ‘Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam’.

Apart from Roivant, Ramaswamy is also a co-founder at Strive Asset Management that has backing from venture capitalists like Peter Thiel, Bill Ackerman and JD Vance.

What are his views?

Ramaswamy announced his candidacy with a pledge to ‘bring merit back’ and stop dependence on China. He describes China, the communist-run state, to be the “greatest external threat to America” in his op-ed with the Washington Post.

His plans for the 2024 US presidential elections include revitalising the American spirit and bringing back a culture of merit into society. Ramaswamy also believes in revitalising the American national identity.

“I'm all for putting America first, but in order to put America first, we have to first rediscover what America is. And to me, those are these basic rules of the road that set this nation into motion from meritocracy to free speech, to self-governance over aristocracy," Ramaswamy told Fox News.