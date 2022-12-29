Who is Sivannarayana Barama, the Indian-American convicted of making illicit profits worth $7.3 million

From at least October 2016 through September 2017, the employee learned confidential inside information about the company’s quarterly revenue and financial performance through his employment.

Sivannarayana Barama, 48, is an Indian-American former IT specialist who was found guilty on four charges of securities fraud in the US state of California for trading in the company's stock using secret inside knowledge about the company's financial performance.

A superseding indictment issued in December 2019 charged Barama and a co-defendant with securities fraud and conspiring to conduct securities fraud.

The co-defendant pleaded guilty plea to related charges in 2019. Barama proceeded to a jury trial, and the jury returned its verdict against Barama on December 13.

Barama formerly worked as a contractor at Palo Alto Networks, a public company headquartered in Santa Clara, California and listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

He used Palo Alto Networks’ quarterly financial performance even before that information was released to the public and then traded in that company’s stock while that information was still confidential, according to US Attorney Stephanie M Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Robert K Tripp.

As per the evidence presented at trial, during his time with the company, Barama met an employee who worked in the company’s information technology department.

From at least October 2016 through September 2017, the employee learned confidential inside information about the company’s quarterly revenue and financial performance through his employment.

Trial evidence demonstrated that the Palo Alto Networks employee traded on that confidential information himself in nominee accounts and also provided Barama with the information along with trading instructions.

He used confidential financial information and trading instructions to purchase Palo Alto Networks stock options.

Once the company publicly announced its earnings for a prior quarter, the stock price reacted to the public disclosure and Barama’s earlier option trades promptly became highly profitable, according to a statement issued by the attorney's office.

With the help of the information, Barama’s trades helped him earn profits more than five times the amount he had invested, it said.

Barama ultimately made profits of USD 7.3 million on his options trades based on confidential information obtained ahead of four different Palo Alto Networks earnings announcements, it said.

He now faces a maximum statutory sentence of 25 years in prison.

