Who is Ruchira Kamboj, India’s first woman envoy to the UN?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Kamboj, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1987-batch, succeeded TS Tirumurti.

Ruchira Kamboj, India’s current permanent representative to the United Nations, called for United Nations Security Council reforms in interaction with UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres at the IIT Bombay. Stating that the global security body was no longer able to fulfil its purpose, Kamboj asked for reforms to the body.

The 58-year-old Kamboj had been appointed as the Indian PR to the United Nations in August, the first woman to hold the post, after a decades-long career in foreign affairs. Kamboj, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1987-batch, succeeded TS Tirumurti for the post. Kamboj’s previous role was that of the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, and also the first woman Indian envoy to the Himalayan Kingdom. She has also served as the Indian High Commissioner to South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho between 2017 and 2019. She also served as India's Consul General in South Africa from 2006-2009.

This was not her first time working for India at the UN as she previously served as a counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN between 2002 and 2005. Born in Lucknow, Kamboj’s long career in foreign and diplomatic affairs comes with a passion that she has had for the field since a very young age.

“I enjoyed the pursuit of, and discussions on international relations, and greatly looked forward to actual practice! I guess I was fortunate and quite blessed that this aspiration came true,” she said in an interview with Modern Diplomacy.

A topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the Foreign Service batch, she began her career in foreign affairs with a deputation in Paris, France. She was the Third Secretary of the Indian Embassy to France between 1989 and 1991. For the next five years till 1996, she worked in the Europe West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs as the Under Secretary.

She was posted in Mauritius where she held the posts of First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission between 1996 and 1999.