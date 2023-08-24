Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr is one of the candidates vying to emerge as an alternative to US President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 elections . Kennedy Jr., also called RFK, belongs to an established political family. He is the son of former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy Jr.’s father and uncle both were assassinated.

An environmental lawyer, known for his anti-vaccine rhetoric, Robert Kennedy Jr. filed his candidacy on April 5 this year, making him the fifth member of his family to seek the presidency of the United States.

Born on January 17, 1954, in Washington DC, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. graduated from Harvard University with a law degree. He later studied at the University of Virginia Law School. After his studies, Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as an assistant district attorney for Manhattan, but he resigned after he failed his bar exam in 1983. The next year, RFK joined the environmental group Riverkeeper as an investigator.

For over three decades, he worked with the group on issues like clean water. He also founded the Pace Law School’s Environmental Litigation Clinic, as per New York Magazine. Kennedy Jr. resigned from the non-profit Riverkeeper in 2017, ending his tenure as the chief prosecuting attorney and board member of the group.

Kennedy Jr. has been in the news for advocating anti-vaccine misinformation and public health-related conspiracy theories. A long-time vaccine sceptic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he opposed vaccine mandates and called them an infringement on people’s liberty. The 69-year-old even used the Holocaust as a historical comparison.

The Kennedy family scion has been married thrice. He tied the knot with his third wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm fame actress Cheryl Hines, in 2014.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined a number of his family members with his first run for public office. Kennedy’s sister Kathleen served as lieutenant governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003. His brother Joseph was a Congressman from 1987 to 1999 in Massachusetts. His brother Chris Kennedy tried to run for the governor of Illinois in 2018 but was unsuccessful.

While there was some opposition to his run for president within his own family, Kennedy Jr. told CNN he had “no ill will or any kind of disappointment” towards those relatives who opposed his candidacy.