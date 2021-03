The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the United Kingdom hard as the country's death toll of 1,09,000 is the highest in Europe, and so is the figure of 42 lakh plus positive cases over the past year. This, in turn, has pushed the country's economy into the deepest recession in over a century. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ratings are steadily going downhill and political commentators say it won't be long before outright calls for his replacement get louder.

Interestingly, the man being billed as Johnson’s potential replacement doesn’t live too far from 10 Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister's residence.

Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, who resides in number 11, also happens to be Johnson’s favourite. Observers say that is the reason he was elevated from Chief Secretary to Chancellor.

The 40-year-old was elected an MP from Richmond (Yorkshire) first in 2015. Writing in The Guardian, Rupert Neate, the newspaper’s wealth correspondent, said that Rishi's wasn't a “rags to riches story” and his social media antics may at times misfire, but "brand Rishi" looks unstoppable.

Early life

Rishi was born to parents, Yashvir, a general practitioner, and Usha, a pharmacist, on May 12, 1980, in Southampton. Sunak, the eldest of three siblings, went to a prestigious Winchester College boarding school, which, he said, could only become possible due to his parents' "sacrifice". He then studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Lincoln College before moving to Stanford University, where he obtained an MBA degree.

Career

Sunak began his career as an analyst with Goldman Sachs and then moved to the hedge-fund sector. The Richmond MP set up his own company, Theleme Partners in 2010.

In 2014, he was selected as a conservative candidate for Richmond. He won the election in 2015 and became a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee.

Sunak, a strong proponent of Brexit, backed Theresa May's deal but threw his weight behind Johnson when May decided to step down. The elevation to one of the “great offices of state” came sooner than expected after his then-boss Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor.

‘Maharaja of the Dales’

What Neate wrote about Sunak gets amplified here. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder and one of India's richest men, Narayan Murthy, and is also occasionally referred to as “Maharaja of the Dales”. The couple is parents to two daughters. Not just that, he is also thought to be the richest person in the House of Commons.

On his website, Sunak says he grew up watching his parents serve the local community and he was indebted to them for their sacrifices, ensuring he could attend good schools.

"That experience changed my life and as a result, I am passionate about ensuring everybody has access to a great education," he writes. "I have been a school governor, a board member of a large youth club, and have always volunteered my time to education programmes that spread opportunity."