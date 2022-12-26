Pushpa Kamal Dahal is popular by his nom de guerre Prachanda, meaning 'terrible' or 'fierce'

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal was appointed as the new Prime Minister of Nepal by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday. Dahal is popular by his nom de guerre ‘Prachanda’, meaning “terrible” or “fierce”. He is likely to take the oath as the prime minister for the third time on Monday.

Earlier, Dahal walked out of the ruling five-party alliance led by Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and joined hands with rival KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), and other smaller parties.

Dahal has agreed to be the prime minister of the new government for the first half of the five-year term with CPN-UML’s support. He will step down in 2025 to make way for the UML to take over the office.

Who is Pushpa Kamal Dahal?

Dahal was born in Dhikur Pokhari of Kaski district near Pokhara on December 11, 1954. At the age of 11, Dahal moved with his family to the Chitwan district. In 1975, Dahal completed his graduation from the Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science in Rampur, Chitwan district.

In 1980, Dahal, who went by the name Prachanda, became the leader of the All Nepal National Free Students’ Union (Revolutionary). The union was affiliated with the radical Communist Party of Nepal (Masal), or CPN.

Dahal remained associated with CPN (Masal) while it split several times into CPN (Masal) and CPN (Mashal). Dahal became a politburo member of CPN (Mashal) and later its general secretary.

In 1990, several leftist parties merged to form the CPN (Unity Centre) and Prachanda became its general secretary. However, the party again split in 1994. In 1995, Dahal renamed his branch the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).

Insurgency

The CPN (Maoist) launched its insurgency campaign against the Nepal monarchy in 1996. It attacked several police stations on February 13, 1996.

Dahal remained underground for 10 years of insurgency of which 8 years were spent in India. His armed struggle from 1996 to 2006 ended with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in November 2006.

Mainstream politics

Dahal joined mainstream politics after ending his decade-long armed insurgency. He became the prime minister of Nepal for the first time in 2008–09. He was re-elected by the Constituent Assembly in August 2016 after his party agreed on a power-sharing deal with the Nepali Congress party. In 2017, Dahal stepped down from his post in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the Nepali Congress, succeeded him to become the prime minister.