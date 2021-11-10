Who is Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s husband Asser Malik?

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a small ceremony in Birmingham, England, on November 9. The Pakistan-born education activist was shot in the head by a Tehrik-i-Taliban gunman almost a decade ago.

Yousafzai, 24, is one of the world’s most famous advocates for girls’ education in Pakistan and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to her at the age of 17.

“Today marks a precious day in my life,” Yousafzai wrote on Twitter announcing the wedding. “Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she said.

Who is Asser Malik?

Asser Malik is a manager with Pakistan’s governing body for cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to his LinkedIn page, he is the ‘General Manager High Performance.’

Prior to joining the PCB in May 2020, Malik has worked in sports management, designing the player development programme for Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans.

A graduate in economics and political science from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Malik was also a managing director of a player management agency. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Malik was the franchise owner in Pakistan’s amateur cricket league Last Man Stand.

The relationship

Yousafzai and Malik have been private about their relationship and it is not clear when the two first met.

However, a group selfie posted on Instagram in June 2019 features both Yousafzai and Malik rooting for the Pakistan cricket team at the Edgbaston stadium along with former spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq.

Congratulatory messages

Messages poured in from around the world on Instagram and Twitter for the couple. Greta Thunberg and Priyanka Chopra wished Yousafzai and Malik for tying the knot.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “We’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.”

Melinda French Gates sent a message “Congratulations! So happy for you both!” on Instagram.

Yousafzai was shot in the head by Taliban in Pakistan in October 2012 for raising her voice against the group’s attempts to prevent girls from studying in schools. She was only 15 years old then. Yousafzai was flown to the UK for treatment and settled in Birmingham in 2013 with her family.