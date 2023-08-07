Who is Neville Roy Singham, American businessman accused of spreading Chinese propaganda in India and US?

The NYT investigation alleges that Singham is a strong supporter of the Chinese Communist Party, and he has contributed substantial funds to groups that publicised Chinese state media's propaganda.

American businessman Neville Roy Singham has been named as the key person behind a funding network for allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda across several countries, including India and the United States, according to a New York Times investigation.

The report suggests that Singham has been instrumental in funding a lavishly financed influence campaign that aims to defend Chinese state interests and push its propaganda through media and American non-profit organisations.

Neville Roy Singham, born in 1954 in the United States, has a diverse background. He is the son of Archibald Wickeramaraja Singham, a renowned Sri Lankan political scientist and historian, who was a professor of political science at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York. Neville Singham pursued economics at Howard University and later embarked on a career as a software engineer before founding ThoughtWorks in 1993. This company swiftly gained prominence as a leading global IT consulting firm.

ThoughtWorks' success positioned Singham as one of the ‘Top 50 Global Thinkers’ according to Foreign Policy magazine in 2009. However, in recent years, his focus has shifted towards political activism. The NYT investigation alleges that Singham is a strong supporter of the Chinese Communist Party, and he has contributed substantial funds to groups that publicised Chinese state media's propaganda. He has also faced accusations of denying the Uyghur genocide and advocating for Russian imperialism.

The investigation further reveals that Singham's influence extends to financing Delhi-based news website NewsClick, which has been found to feature Chinese government talking points in its coverage.

His efforts are in line with the broader Chinese strategy of disseminating propaganda through partnerships with international outlets and leveraging foreign influencers to present this propaganda as authentic and independent content.

Singham's network has also been active on social media platforms such as YouTube, producing videos that collectively have garnered millions of views. His efforts have gone beyond the virtual realm, encompassing real-world politics by engaging with congressional aides, providing training to politicians in Africa, participating in South African elections and organizing protests with global reach.

The report highlights that Singham's activities have led to the emergence of various Left-leaning groups that echo Chinese government messaging, creating a ripple effect that resonates in Chinese state media and beyond. The investigation notes that Singham's ties to charitable organisations and American non-profit groups are integral to his agenda. The funding for these propaganda groups reportedly amounts to at least $275 million in donations from American non-profits, potentially allowing Singham to claim tax deductions for his contributions.

The report also suggests that Singham had plans for the future. While at ThoughtWorks, he quietly sponsored Left-wing causes and his advocacy was about to pick up momentum. He sold ThoughtWorks to a private equity firm six months after his wedding at $785 million.

While Singham's political activism has drawn criticism from some quarters, accusing him of acting as a Chinese proxy, he has defended his actions by asserting that his intent is to foster peace and understanding between China and Western nations.