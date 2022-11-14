    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeworld News

    Who is Natasa Pirc Musar, Slovenia’s first woman President and Melania Trump’s ex-lawyer?

    Who is Natasa Pirc Musar, Slovenia’s first woman President and Melania Trump’s ex-lawyer?

    Who is Natasa Pirc Musar, Slovenia’s first woman President and Melania Trump’s ex-lawyer?
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Pirc Musar was hired by Slovenian-born Melania Trump during her husband Donald Trump’s presidency to prevent companies trying to commercialise products with her name

    Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer hired by former US first lady Melania Trump, was elected Slovenia’s first woman president on November 13.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pirc Musar is a journalist and lawyer who contested as an independent candidate with the backing of Slovenia's centre-left government. She ran against the ex-foreign minister and veteran leader Anze Logar.
    Pirc Musar, who is known to have headed the country's data protection authority for a decade, won almost 54 percent vote against Logar who received 46 percent, BBC reported quoting the election commission.
    Slovenia has a population of around two million and 49.9 percent turned out for the election, the commission said.
    She was hired by Slovenian-born Melania Trump during her husband Donald Trump’s presidency to prevent companies from trying to commercialise products with her name.
    Who is Natasa Pirc Musar?
    Pirc Musar graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia in 1992. She passed the national bar examination in 1997. Between 1989 and 1996, Pirc Musar worked as a journalist and news presenter at the Slovenian national television station RTV Slovenija.
    ALSO READ: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali
    “I was the youngest anchor at national TV,” Telegraf.rs quoted Pirc Musar as saying in an interview.
    From 1996, she was employed as a news presenter on 24 ur, the primary information programme of POP TV, which is the largest commercial television broadcaster in Slovenia.
    Pirc Musar received additional training at CNN and Salford University’s media department, The Guardian reported.
    For a short period of time, Pirc Musar worked in corporate communication at a big financial institution. In 2003, she became the Director of the Training and Communications Centre of the Supreme Court in Slovenia. From 2004, she spent a decade as the Information Commissioner of Slovenia, where she worked towards building human rights, access to public information and personal data protection.
    ALSO READ: Canada's permanent residents can now be part of military, Indians likely to benefit
    In 2009, Pirc Musar became the vice-president of the Europol Joint Supervisory Body and was also elected the President of the JSB Europol in 2013.
    In 2013, she was part of the ad hoc EU-USA expert group which deliberated on the Snowden affair with the US.
    Pirc Musar has been running her own law firm since 2015.
    Melania Trump case
    Pirc Musar was hired by Melania Trump in 2016. Her client had filed a lawsuit against Suzy magazine in Slovenia for suggesting that the former first lady of the US worked as a high-end escort while working as an international model. The two parties later reached an out-of-court settlement, IANS reported.
    In her new role as President of Slovenia, Pirc Musar has vowed to become "the voice of women" within the country and abroad and a "moral authority", AFP reported.
    The post of the Slovenian President is largely ceremonial.
    ALSO READ: Joe Biden says US would 'compete vigorously' with China, but...
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Donald TrumpFirst Lady of US Melania TrumpMelania TrumpSlovenia

    Previous Article

    Auto component suppliers to log around 10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA

    Next Article

    India likely to see faster progress towards climate goals: Report

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng