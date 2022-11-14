By CNBCTV18.com

Pirc Musar was hired by Slovenian-born Melania Trump during her husband Donald Trump’s presidency to prevent companies trying to commercialise products with her name

Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer hired by former US first lady Melania Trump, was elected Slovenia’s first woman president on November 13.

Pirc Musar is a journalist and lawyer who contested as an independent candidate with the backing of Slovenia's centre-left government. She ran against the ex-foreign minister and veteran leader Anze Logar.

Pirc Musar, who is known to have headed the country's data protection authority for a decade, won almost 54 percent vote against Logar who received 46 percent, BBC reported quoting the election commission.

Slovenia has a population of around two million and 49.9 percent turned out for the election, the commission said.

She was hired by Slovenian-born Melania Trump during her husband Donald Trump’s presidency to prevent companies from trying to commercialise products with her name.

Who is Natasa Pirc Musar?

Pirc Musar graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia in 1992. She passed the national bar examination in 1997. Between 1989 and 1996, Pirc Musar worked as a journalist and news presenter at the Slovenian national television station RTV Slovenija.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali

“I was the youngest anchor at national TV,” Telegraf.rs quoted Pirc Musar as saying in an interview.

From 1996, she was employed as a news presenter on 24 ur, the primary information programme of POP TV, which is the largest commercial television broadcaster in Slovenia.

Pirc Musar received additional training at CNN and Salford University’s media department, The Guardian reported.

For a short period of time, Pirc Musar worked in corporate communication at a big financial institution. In 2003, she became the Director of the Training and Communications Centre of the Supreme Court in Slovenia. From 2004, she spent a decade as the Information Commissioner of Slovenia, where she worked towards building human rights, access to public information and personal data protection.

In 2009, Pirc Musar became the vice-president of the Europol Joint Supervisory Body and was also elected the President of the JSB Europol in 2013.

In 2013, she was part of the ad hoc EU-USA expert group which deliberated on the Snowden affair with the US.

Pirc Musar has been running her own law firm since 2015.

Melania Trump case

Pirc Musar was hired by Melania Trump in 2016. Her client had filed a lawsuit against Suzy magazine in Slovenia for suggesting that the former first lady of the US worked as a high-end escort while working as an international model. The two parties later reached an out-of-court settlement, IANS reported.

In her new role as President of Slovenia, Pirc Musar has vowed to become "the voice of women" within the country and abroad and a "moral authority", AFP reported.

The post of the Slovenian President is largely ceremonial.