The second and final US Presidential debate was held today, an intense but a much less chaotic version compared to the first one, thanks in part to a mic-mute feature that was introduced but definitely also because of the deft handling of moderator Kristen Welker.

Welker, who works as a White House correspondent for NBC News and also co-anchors Weekend Today, won praise from experts as well as on social media for asking tough questions of both candidates while not becoming too interrogative.

Here's a quick profile.

Welker grew up in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Harvard University in 1998. As a student Welker interned with the Today Show. The 44 year old American started as a reporter and weekend anchor at NBC’s station in Philadelphia, and later in 2010 became a correspondent at the West Coast headquarters of NBC News. Since 2011, Welker has been a White House correspondent for the network. In January this year, the journalist was also named co-anchor of Weekend Today.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced six major topics for the final round of debate between Trump and Biden. These include: Fighting Covid-19, American families, Race in America, Climate change, National security and leadership.