Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court?

US President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal appeals court judge, to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer at the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve at the top US court.

"I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications," Biden said while introducing Jackson.

Not only does Jackson , 51, have the traditional qualifications to be an outstanding justice, she also cleared a Senate confirmation process last year when she was elevated to the appellate court. This will likely make it harder for the Republicans to oppose her ascension in the confirmation battle in the Senate.

Jackson has long been viewed as a potential candidate for the post, especially after she was picked to fill the seat of US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit after Attorney General Merrick Garland last year.

What happened when Garland was picked?

Attorney General Merrick Garland was nominated by former President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court in 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Garland was then serving as chief judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and was viewed as a potential candidate. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had opposed the appointment of the Supreme Court justice by the sitting president and said it should be picked by the next president elected the following year. Around 11 other Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee signed a letter saying they would not consent to any nominee by Obama. In the end, no proceedings were held on Garland's appointment.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Judge Jackson grew up in Miami, Florida. Her mother was the principal in a school, while her father, also a school teacher, studied and practiced law. Jackson attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School, the same school Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went to.

A “star student”, Jackson went to Harvard University and graduated in 1992. She completed her law degree from Harvard in 1996 and was also the editor of the Law Review. According to Politico, Jackson is said to have partnered Hollywood actor Matt Damon in a drama class.

She then applied for a coveted clerkship at the US Supreme Court and was selected by Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she is nominated to fill now.

Jackson at work

Apart from Breyer, Jackson had been a clerk for two other federal jurists -- a district court judge in Massachusetts and an appellate judge in the 1st Circuit. She also served as an assistant federal public defender in Washington, DC and vice-chair of the US Sentencing Commission for several years. In the private sector, Jackson worked for three years at the firm Morrison & Foerster LLP, her court biography revealed.

Biden described her as a "proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished jurist".

Will she get the votes?

Although it is uncertain if Jackson will be able to get Republican votes at the Supreme Court confirmation, she had received the support of three Republican senators -- Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – during her confirmation at the DC Circuit Court of Appeals last year.