Who is John McAfee, the antivirus pioneer who died by suicide in Spanish prison?

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
John McAfee is alleged to have deliberately failed to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions from consulting work, cryptocurrencies and selling the rights to his life story.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,356.15
|94.75
|2.91
|Infosys
|1,546.50
|43.35
|2.88
|HCL Tech
|991.05
|18.15
|1.87
|Tech Mahindra
|1,074.65
|18.20
|1.72
|JSW Steel
|676.65
|11.15
|1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,547.00
|44.15
|2.94
|TCS
|3,356.00
|93.90
|2.88
|HCL Tech
|991.20
|18.50
|1.90
|Tech Mahindra
|1,074.00
|17.75
|1.68
|HDFC Bank
|1,507.15
|22.00
|1.48
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2375
|-0.0325
|-0.04
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5500
|0.1380
|0.16
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6210
|0.1290
|0.12
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.05