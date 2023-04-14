Who is Jack Teixeira - The 21-year-old arrested in Pentagon classified documents leak case

The Associated Press claimed to have viewed approximately 50 documents, and some other reports claimed that the number of leaked documents could be over 300.

Jack Teixeria, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday in connection with the probe into leaked classified US military intelligence documents.

The arrest came after The Washington Post reported how detailed intelligence documents from the Pentagon were leaked on to Discord - an online chat platform for gamers.

The highly classified documents eventually made their way to other social media sites like Twitter and Telegram.

It is not clear how many documents were leaked, but the Associated Press claimed to have viewed approximately 50 documents, and some other reports claimed that the number of leaked documents could be over 300.

The highly sensitive documents are said to be containing data on military activities and operational US spy planes, US officials' evaluation on Ukrainian forces, their training and readiness, among other sensitive information.

Who is Jack Teixeira?

Jack Douglas Teixeira was identified as an airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was stationed at the Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as per his military records.

The records also indicate that he was enrolled in the National Guard on September 26, 2019. Teixeira’s family lives in Dighton, Mass in Massachusetts, US.

He worked as a cyber transport systems specialist and his profile was similar to that of an IT specialist for military communications networks, according to reports.

As per a report in Cape Cod Times, Teixeira comes from a long line of military veterans, as his stepfather retired after 34 years of service in the same military base where he was stationed. His stepbrother also works at the same military base.

Teixeira was reportedly known as “OG” in the chatroom called Thug Shaker Central on Discord, where the information was allegedly leaked.

"He would have had a higher level of security clearance as a cyber transport systems specialist, which would have allowed him to access military communications networks," a defence official told the AP.

Teixeira was arrested after federal investigators searched his mother's home and he now faces charges under the Espionage Act.