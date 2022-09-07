    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Who is Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman, UK's new home secretary?

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Suella Braverman was born on April 3, 1980, to Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. She was christened Sue-Ellen Cassiana Fernandes. Braverman’s mother came to the UK from Mauritius while her father arrived from Kenya in the 1960s

    New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman as UK's new home secretary. Braverman will succeed Priti Patel in the post.
    Braverman, 42, is a Conservative Party MP elected from Fareham in south-east England. In the Boris Johnson government, Braverman served as the attorney general. She is one of the 28 Tory MPs who did not support former Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal three times it was voted in Parliament.
    Roots in India
    Suella Braverman was born on April 3, 1980, to Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. She was christened Sue-Ellen Cassiana Fernandes. Braverman’s mother came to the UK from Mauritius while her father arrived from Kenya in the 1960s. Uma worked as a nurse at NHS for 45 years, while Christie Fernandes worked for a housing association. Braverman was born in Harrow and grew up in Wembley. She did her schooling at Heathfield School in London and studied law at Queens College, Cambridge. She did her Master's in European and French law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne. She qualified as a New York Attorney.
    ALSO READ:   Liz Truss named as Britain's next prime minister: Here's what happens next
     
    Political career
    Braverman embarked on a political journey in 2005 when she contested the general election from Leicester East. She was elected as an MP from the Conservative Party for Fareham in May 2015. Since then, she has been a Member of Parliament, getting re-elected in 2017 and 2019.
    Between February 2020 and September 2022, Braverman served as the Attorney General. She worked as Parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union in 2018.
    Personal life
    She married Rael Braverman in February 2018 at the House of Commons. The couple had been together for three years.
    Braverman is believed to be her biggest supporter and helped her during the Brexit campaign. He is also believed to have dropped leaflets during the 2017 general election, The Sun reported.
     
    ALSO READ:  Liz Truss appoints diverse Cabinet, Rishi Sunak out
     
    The new home secretary is the mother of two children and her maternity leave famously brought about an overdue legal change in 2021, allowing her to remain a cabinet minister while she was away to give birth to their second child, PTI reported.
    Braverman is a member of the Triratna Buddhist Community, Moneycontrol reported. She took her oath of office in Parliament following the 'Dhammapada' scripture of Lord Buddha's sayings.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST

