Who is gangster Goldy Brar, now on Canada’s list of most-wanted fugitives?

Interpol-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team has added the name of notorious gangster Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, to Canada's list of the top 25 most wanted fugitives. Brar is believed to be one of the main conspirators in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The fugitive is currently in Canada and represents a risk to public safety, stated an official release.

The charges against Brar in India are deemed “very serious in nature,” and a Red Corner notice, which authorises his arrest, has already been issued against him. Brar is also facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and illegal firearms supply, according to Interpol. Although several fugitives on the list are carrying rewards, Canadian authorities have not announced any reward for Brar's capture.

Brar is a 29-year-old member of the Bishnoi gang and arrived in Canada on a student visa in 2017. Since allegedly accepting responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in the Mansa district on May 29, 2021, Brar has gone underground.

The chargesheet was filed in a Mansa court on August 26, 2021, and named Brar and several others, including jailed gangsters Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The chargesheet alleged that Moose Wala's murder was carried out in retaliation for the murder of youth Akali leader Middukhera.

Bishnoi is the primary suspect in the Moose Wala murder investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direction of Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban of Punjab Police. According to reports, Ban claimed that Bishnoi confessed to hatching the plan for Moose Wala's murder in August 2021 to avenge Middukhera's murder.

In December 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that Goldy Brar had been detained by the police in California and would be brought back to India. However, a video later surfaced, allegedly featuring Brar, in which he denied being held in the United States.

Brar is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster with a history of violence and murder. Brar is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada but is currently under investigation, according to the RCMP.