Who is gangster Goldy Brar, now on Canada’s list of most-wanted fugitives?

Interpol stated that Brar is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into serious allegations originating from India. Brar is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster with a history of violence and murder.
Interpol-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team has added the name of notorious gangster Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, to Canada's list of the top 25 most wanted fugitives. Brar is believed to be one of the main conspirators in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The fugitive is currently in Canada and represents a risk to public safety, stated an official release.
The charges against Brar in India are deemed “very serious in nature,” and a Red Corner notice, which authorises his arrest, has already been issued against him. Brar is also facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and illegal firearms supply, according to Interpol. Although several fugitives on the list are carrying rewards, Canadian authorities have not announced any reward for Brar's capture.