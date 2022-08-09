Who is Alex Jones, America's far-right radio show host ordered to pay $49.3 million in Sandy Hook trial?

By CNBCTV18.com

Alex Jones, America's far-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist, has been ordered by the trial court to pay

$45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a six-year-old boy killed during the Sandy Hook massacre of 2012 and another $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the plaintiffs.

Known for his wild conspiracy theories, Jones had been telling his audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting of 2012 -- that led to the death of 26 people in 2012, of which 20 were children -- was a hoax spread by the US government to take away guns from the American public. He added that no one died during the incident and accused the parents of being ‘crisis actors’ to sway public opinion.

Earlier, Jones had called the lawsuit against him an assault on his freedom of speech, which is guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution. He also said that the proceedings were a “constitution-destroying, absolute, total and complete travesty”.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff's parents said that his statements fall outside the bounds of speech protected by the Constitution. Jones was sued for defamation by 10 families of Sandy Hook victims in four different lawsuits. The case decided last week in the Texas court was filed by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who died in the 2012 shooting incident.

Who is Alex Jones?

Alex Jones, 48, is arguably America’s most influential conspiracy theorist. He broadcasts ‘The Alex Jones Show' from Austin (Texas) to over 100 radio stations and is heard by millions of people. A large part of his earnings come from brand promotions during his show. He often mentions products like toothpaste, bulletproof vests, and potency pills on his show and encourages people to use them. A forensic economist, who testified in court on August 5, said that the net worth of Jones is around $135 million.

Over the past decade, Jones has made wild unsubstantiated claims on his show. He said that the US government was putting chemicals in the water supply to turn people gay while adding that the State has already managed to turn frogs gay.

In another such conspiracy theory, Jones claimed that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are “demons from the hell that smelled of sulphur”. Jones also pushed the infamous ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theory, which claimed that a pizzeria in Washington DC was a front for a child sex trafficking ring involving Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Jones is accused of peddling several disinformation campaigns that were deliberate attempts to spread false information. More defamation lawsuits against Jones are scheduled for September.