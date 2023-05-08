Who is Ajay Bhutoria, the Indian-American leading fundraising campaign for Joe Biden’s re-election

Ajay Bhutoria is expected to play an extremely important role in Biden’s presidential race. The US presidential elections are set to be held on November 5, 2024, and the results will be declared in December 2024.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with top 150 donors in the White House recently ahead of the 2024 United States Presidential election campaign. The meeting was also attended by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American entrepreneur who is the Democratic Party deputy national finance chair.

The meeting was held not with the purpose of fundraising but to discuss a successful strategy to raise funds for President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign. A target to raise $2 billion was set for the upcoming election campaign as per the news agency PTI.

ALSO READ |

Joe Biden announced his re-election bid on April 25 seeking a second term at the White House.

Bhutoria, who is one of the leading fund-raisers for the Democratic Party, will play a crucial role in Biden’s re-election campaign. His presence at the event highlights the growing influence of the Indian-American community in national politics in the United States.

Who is Ajay Bhutoria?

Ajay Bhutoria is an author and an entrepreneur of Indian origin, who has emerged as one of the top donors of the US presidential campaign 2024 of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Based in Silicon Valley, Bhutoria has been a long supporter of Biden and he was appointed as the deputy national finance chair of President Biden's party.

ALSO READ | US Presidential Election | Voters say neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump should run

He played a crucial role in the 2020 election as well, raising a significant amount of money for Biden’s campaign. He was able to garner the support of millions of grassroots South Asian voters, who were a deciding factor in several battleground states.

Bhutoria had raised substantial amounts for the Democratic National Party for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign as well. He is the Founder of the Global Organisation for Community Services, which helps the homeless and those in need.

He is also a part of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (US HHS).

ALSO READ | US President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 election bid

He served in leadership roles on the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) National Leadership Council for Biden-2020 and Hillary-2016, the Democratic National Finance Committee, and Biden’s 2020 National Finance Committee.

Bhutoria is expected to play an extremely important role in Biden’s presidential race. The US presidential elections are set to be held on November 5, 2024, and the results will be declared in December 2024.