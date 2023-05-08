English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWho is Ajay Bhutoria, the Indian American leading fundraising campaign for Joe Biden’s re election

Who is Ajay Bhutoria, the Indian-American leading fundraising campaign for Joe Biden’s re-election

Who is Ajay Bhutoria, the Indian-American leading fundraising campaign for Joe Biden’s re-election
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 1:50:08 PM IST (Updated)

Ajay Bhutoria is expected to play an extremely important role in Biden’s presidential race. The US presidential elections are set to be held on November 5, 2024, and the results will be declared in December 2024.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with top 150 donors in the White House recently ahead of the 2024 United States Presidential election campaign. The meeting was also attended by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American entrepreneur who is the Democratic Party deputy national finance chair.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The meeting was held not with the purpose of fundraising but to discuss a successful strategy to raise funds for President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign. A target to raise $2 billion was set for the upcoming election campaign as per the news agency PTI.
ALSO READ |
US Republicans pass $1.5 trillion debt bill, push President Joe Biden on spending
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X