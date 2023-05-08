Who is Ajay Bhutoria, the Indian-American leading fundraising campaign for Joe Biden’s re-election

3 Min(s) Read
Ajay Bhutoria is expected to play an extremely important role in Biden’s presidential race. The US presidential elections are set to be held on November 5, 2024, and the results will be declared in December 2024.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with top 150 donors in the White House recently ahead of the 2024 United States Presidential election campaign. The meeting was also attended by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American entrepreneur who is the Democratic Party deputy national finance chair.
President Biden and Vice President Harris are running to finish the job - to make sure every American has a fair shot to succeed; to make sure women can make their own health care decisions. I’m excited to get to work and Support the Re-election . https://t.co/O9ivSt39Gi— Ajay Bhutoria (@ajainb) May 1, 2023
The meeting was held not with the purpose of fundraising but to discuss a successful strategy to raise funds for President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign. A target to raise $2 billion was set for the upcoming election campaign as per the news agency PTI.
