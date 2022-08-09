By CNBCTV18.com

Aarya Walvekar, an Indian-American teenager from Virginia, was crowned Miss India USA in 2022 at the annual beauty pageant held on Sunday in New Jersey. The 18-year-old represented USA’s capital Washington DC at the contest which saw 74 contestants from 30 states for three different pageants – Miss India USA, Mrs India USA and Miss Teen India USA.

According to TEDxYouth Briar Woods, Walvekar is a senior at Briar Woods High School and the founder of Euphoria Dance Studio, which provides affordable dance lessons to local children.

In an Instagram post, Walvekar wrote, “It is my pleasure to announce that I, Aarya Abhijit Walvekar, am your newly crowned Miss India USA 2022. This weekend I had the honour of representing our nation's capital, Washington DC at the national Miss India USA pageant.”

She said she was filled with nervousness and excitement as she entered the weekend with no idea what to expect. “However, I left this weekend with a national crown, a precious pageant sisterhood, and tons of gratitude in my heart.”

She added that she understands that this title is not just a crown, but a ‘duty’ and a ‘responsibility.’ Walvekar said she plans on taking advantage of the platform to “spread love, positivity, and awareness.”

She said she hopes to get all the support, blessings, and love as she embarks on her journey and takes on her duties as Miss India USA 2022.

Walvekar chose traditional Indian wear for the event. She wore a sky blue lehenga as she was crowned Miss India USA 2022.

Besides being the founder of a dance studio, Walvekar is also an advocate for Mental Health and Body Positivity and Health at Every Size Movement. She has also participated in school and community theatre and volunteered as a director for local kids' plays.