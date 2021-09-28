WHO chief expects collaboration of China, others on virus origins follow-up

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that he expected all countries, including China, to collaborate in the second phase of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus after an initial mission to China.
Speaking at a Geneva-based event on trade and COVID-19, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he hoped that the next phase of studies would begin as soon as possible.
Also Read:
He also repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. "The world needs a framework," he said.