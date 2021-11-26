WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new COVID variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new COVID-19 variant, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach".

"At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva. "The WHO recommends that countries continue to apply a risk-based and scientific approach when implementing travel measures."

The WHO convened a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) to better understand the timeline for studies that are underway and to determine if the variant should be designated as a variant of interest or variant of concern.

It will take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact, and researchers are working to determine how transmissible it is and how it will affect therapeutics and vaccines, he added.

The new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province.

South Africa has seen a dramatic rise in new infections. Over the last four or five days, there has been more of an exponential rise. Scientists in South Africa are working to determine what percentage of the new cases have been caused by the new variant.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong in travellers from South Africa.

After a period of relatively low transmission in which South Africa recorded just over 200 new confirmed cases per day, in the past week the daily new cases rapidly increased to more than 1,200 on Wednesday. On Thursday they jumped to 2,465.

