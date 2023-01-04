Who are the key candidates in the race for US speaker election

With the Republican Party holding 222 votes in the chamber, party leader Kevin McCarthy was assured of the speaker’s post. But with no clear winner after three rounds of voting, the leadership of the House of Representatives remains in flux.

The US House of Representatives is in the process of electing its new speaker. Election for the top position is held every two years and a few candidates are in the fray to take over from former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The speakers are elected on the basis of the votes of the 434 members of the House of Representatives and 218 votes are needed for a winning majority. With the Republican Party holding 222 votes in the chamber, party leader Kevin McCarthy was assured of a win in the speaker election.

But with no clear winner after three rounds of voting, the leadership of the House of Representatives remains in flux. Here is a look at McCarthy and the opponents he’s facing in the race for the Speaker’s position.

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy is a Republican who had earlier served as House Minority Leader in the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023. Elected from California, McCarthy has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2006. He was described as a rank-and-file centrist Republican before the 2016 election, becoming a vocal supporter of President Donald J. Trump when the Republicans lost the House majority in 2019.

McCarthy has so far failed to secure enough votes to cross the majority mark as he doesn’t have the support of extremist right-wing members of the Republican Party. Their contention stands with the fact that after the January 6 Capital Riots, McCarthy condemned the attacks and stated that the 2020 Presidential Elections were legitimate. These were a far cry from his earlier statements asking for the elections to be overturned.

McCarthy had also voted against establishing the January 6 Committee for investigating the riots.

Jim Jordan

The Republicans who snubbed McCarthy have instead voted for Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan. Jordan, however, has expressed his own support for McCarthy multiple times. Despite being nominated, Jordan has stated that he wanted to be the head of the Judiciary Committee. “I'm for Kevin McCarthy and I've told you guys I don't know how many times I want to chair the Judiciary Committee,” he said.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, one of the extremist Republicans, nominated Jordan saying that the best candidate for the position was one who didn’t want it. “Maybe the right person for the job of speaker of the House isn't someone who wants it so bad,” Gaetz said.

Hakeem Jeffries

Despite having fewer numbers than the Republicans, Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York has managed to secure more votes than McCarthy as all Democrats in the House have united in his support. Jeffries is the first black legislator to lead either of the US Congress’ chambers. There is no plan for Representatives to cross party lines so Jeffries is unlikely to emerge as the new Speaker of the House. At the same time, the Democratic Party has denied reports of supporting McCarthy for having a more moderate Republican at the helm.