India Who are the Bidens in India and are they related to US President-elect Joe Biden? Updated : November 10, 2020 08:15 PM IST After over two decades, Joe Biden recounted that he had received a letter from a person with Biden as his last name from Mumbai. During his visit to India in 2013, the President-elect had said, "There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," and spoke of the letter he received in 1981. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.