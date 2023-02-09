White House rejects report that claimed Biden ordered bombing of Nord Stream pipelines

The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter has claimed that US Navy divers planted explosive devices beneath Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in June 2022 and three months later the explosives destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines.

The White House on Wednesday dismissed a blog post by a US investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as "utterly false and complete fiction”.

"This is utterly false and complete fiction," said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. Spokespeople for the CIA and State Department said the same, reported Reuters.

Earlier, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claimed that the last year’s bombing of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was a covert operation ordered by US President Joe Biden and carried out by the CIA.

In September last year, a series of powerful explosions destroyed the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines supplied cheap gas to mainland Europe. The attack was deemed to have been a deliberate act, but no culprit has been identified.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, in his self-published article on Wednesday, claimed that US Navy divers planted explosive devices beneath Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in June 2022 and three months later the explosives destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines.

In the 5,000-word report published on the online publishing platform Substack, Hersh alleged that the operation was disguised under the widely publicised mid-summer NATO exercise known as Baltic Operations 22 or BALTOPS 22, conducted in June off the coast of Germany.

Hersh claimed that the decision to attack the pipelines was made by US President Joe Biden after nine months of discussions with senior officials.

“Biden’s decision to sabotage the pipelines came after more than nine months of highly secret back and forth debate inside Washington’s national security community about how to best achieve that goal,” Hersh said in the report citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the planning.

Hersh also claimed that on September 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane released the sonar buoy during a routine flight. The signal from the buoy spread underwater, initially to Nord Stream 2 and then on to Nord Stream 1 and a few hours later, the high-powered C4 explosives were triggered.

The attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines destroyed civilian infrastructure of over $20 billion and resulted in the single largest spill of methane gas in human history. About the equivalent of 14.6 million tonnes of CO2 was released into the sea with a major climate impact. The attack also contributed to a spike in energy prices throughout Europe and the entire world.

The blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and both countries have concluded the pipelines were blown up deliberately but have not said who might be responsible.

Hersh’s report comes after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that the attack had been carried out by Washington to ensure its global dominance.

Once hailed “the greatest American investigative reporter”, Hersh’s recent stories such as articles about how the US found Osama bin Laden and the use of chemical weapons on Syrian civilians, have been called into question. The reports were criticised for relying heavily on anonymous sources and lacking hard evidence, The Times UK reported.