  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Politics

White House physician says President Trump had a restful night

Updated : October 07, 2020 08:04 AM IST

Vital signs and physical exam remain stable with an ambulatory saturation level of 95-97 percent. Overall, he continues to do extremely well, Dr Conley said.
He had not had a fever since Friday, his doctors said Monday. The First Lady continues to do well.
Trump in a tweet said he is looking forward to the debate with Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate in Miami, on October 15.
White House physician says President Trump had a restful night

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Property developers may have already matched last year's H1 sales numbers

Property developers may have already matched last year's H1 sales numbers

Fundraising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

Fundraising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement