White House physician says President Trump had a restful night
Updated : October 07, 2020 08:04 AM IST
Vital signs and physical exam remain stable with an ambulatory saturation level of 95-97 percent. Overall, he continues to do extremely well, Dr Conley said.
He had not had a fever since Friday, his doctors said Monday. The First Lady continues to do well.
Trump in a tweet said he is looking forward to the debate with Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate in Miami, on October 15.