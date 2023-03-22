Which G20 countries still have the death penalty?

Among the G20 nations, the death penalty is legal in only nine countries. Globally, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the US make up for the vast majority of executions every year.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to form its response over whether death by hanging is humane. The top court was hearing a plea that sought a ban on the punishment of death by hanging, arguing that such a manner of execution was “cruel, inhumane and violated principles of human dignity”.

“Is there any other method that is far more consistent with human dignity? Does hanging pass the test of proportionality?” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The bench suggested that the government also look at other countries that award the death penalty and other methods of execution.

India is among the 100-plus countries where the death penalty is still legal. However, it is usually awarded only in the rarest of rare cases. Globally, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the US make up for the vast majority of executions every year.

Among the G20 nations, the death penalty is legal in only nine countries. Among these, Russia and South Korea no longer award the death penalty as it is under moratorium. In Brazil, the punishment is only reserved for military crimes during wartime like treason, murder, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crime and terrorism.

The remaining six G20 members where the death penalty is valid include India, Indonesia, Japan, the US, China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Here are the methods of execution of the death sentence in each of these countries.

Indonesia – The death penalty in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia is still carried out by firing squad. Prisoners are given a choice of sitting or standing before they’re shot in the back of the head.

Japan – Japan awards the death penalty through death by hanging. Prisoners are not told the date of their execution and executions are carried out in one of the few designated execution chambers. These chambers are located in major cities.

The US — The death penalty’s status and method depend from state to state in the US. The country uses all common methods of execution, ranging from lethal injection, electrocution, and lethal gas to hanging and firing squad.

China — Death sentences are highly secretive in China, but the country is executing thousands of inmates each year. While China had adopted the use of lethal injection as its preferred method of execution, death by firing squad remains just as prevalent.

Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia is the only nation in the group of 20 nations to still hold public executions. The executions are carried out by either beheading or through a firing squad.