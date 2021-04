Where do most billionaires live? Only one Indian city in top-10 list, find out which is No 1

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone's pockets, some cities across the world have seen a surge in the number of billionaires. Beijing has gone on to replaced New York City as home to highest number of dollar billionaires, according to Forbes. The Asian country added 33 new billionaires, while New York added seven in the year gone by. Here's a list of the top 10 cities that have the most billionaires. (Image: Shutterstock)