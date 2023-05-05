Where and how to watch King Charles III's coronation — check India timings

King Charles coronation: In addition to mainstream media, the Royal Family YouTube Channel is expected to live stream the ceremony for viewers worldwide tomorrow, May 6.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. The ceremony will be a grand event, full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance.

For nearly a thousand years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at Westminster Abbey, and King Charles III will be the latest to uphold this tradition, following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

The ceremony is expected to last around two hours, shorter than that of his mother's coronation, which took place 70 years ago.

A procession from Buckingham Palace will mark the start of the coronation ceremony, which will begin at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). The king and queen will travel in the gold state coach, commissioned in 1760, accompanied by a much larger procession of armed forces from Britain and across the Commonwealth.

Here is the detailed schedule of the coronation day, May 6:

3 pm IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace for a procession of over a mile to reach Westminster Abbey.

3.30 pm IST: The coronation ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey in the presence of the royals and invited guests, with the Archbishop leading the proceedings.

4.30 pm IST: Following the ceremony, the king and queen will travel back to Buckingham Palace through a slow procession and meet with crowds.

6.45 pm IST: The royal family, including the king and queen, will wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace and watch the flypast.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, several international TV channels, including the BBC, ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, will broadcast the coronation on their respective platforms. Additionally, the Royal Family YouTube Channel is expected to live stream the ceremony for viewers worldwide.

More than 2,000 distinguished guests, including celebrities and members of the royal family, have received invitations to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.