When will King Charles be crowned and what is the coronation procedure?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the throne passed to her eldest son and heir Charles, former Prince of Wales, without any ceremony, as per the laws of British succession. However, his actual coronation could be months away.

Plans for the coronation, which has been code-named ‘Operation Golden Orb’, are already underway.

However, prior to the ceremony, Charles will have to go through a number of other practical and traditional steps to be crowned king.

Regal name

One of the first steps in a new king's reign is to choose a regal name or the ruling name used by the monarch. The new monarch chose the name, King Charles III. The name could have been any of his four names -- Charles Philip Arthur George. The titles of his son Prince William and his wife Catherine have also changed. They are now titled Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. King Charles III has also conferred on them the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Charles’s wife Camilla will be the Queen Consort.

Formal proclamation

Charles will be officially proclaimed the monarch on Saturday, following the meeting of the Accession Council at St. James's Palace in London. The Accession Council is made up of members of the Privy Council, they are a group of senior past and present MPs, senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London. The last Accession Council was held in 1952, and there were about 200 attendees.

At the council meeting, MP Penny Mordaunt, who is the Lord President of the Privy Council, will announce the death of Queen Elizabeth and read out a proclamation, pledging support to the new monarch. The proclamation is then signed by senior figures such as the prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Lord Chancellor.

When will he be coronated?

The king’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, but it can only occur after a period of mourning for the late monarch, the royal family website said. At times, mourning can take up to a year, Business Insider reported. Queen Elizabeth had to wait 15 months after her ascension to the throne for her coronation.

According to the royal family's website, it takes months to plan the elaborate ceremony, much like a royal wedding. Hence King Charles III could be formally crowned in the second half of 2023.

The final date of the ceremony, which will be a public holiday in the UK, will be confirmed in the coming months, Daily Mail reported.

Coronation procedure

For the past 900 years, the coronation ceremony has been taking place at Westminster Abbey, BBC reported. It was William the Conqueror who was the first crowned as a monarch there, while Charles will be the 40th.

The coronation ceremony is an Anglican religious service that is carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It is at this ceremony that the Archbishop will place St Edward's Crown on King Charles’s head. The solid gold crown dates back to 1661.

The crown, which weighs 2.23 kg, is only worn by the monarch during the coronation. As the coronation is a state occasion, the government will pay for its expenses, unlike royal weddings.

Apart from this, the ceremony will include readings and music. The new monarch will be anointed with oils of orange, roses, cinnamon, musk and ambergris.

Before the world, the new king will take the coronation oath. He will receive the orb and sceptre as symbols of his new role during the ceremony.

After the coronation of King Charles III, his wife Queen Consort Camilla is also likely to be crowned in a smaller ceremony.