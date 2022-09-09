What will change in the UK after the death of the Queen?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Since Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, her image and cypher have been emblazoned across everything starting from passports to stamps. These will now be updated and revolve around the king being on the throne.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years, will set in motion a number of changes, including a change in the bank notes, coins and even the national anthem.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral on September 8. She was 96. Following her death, her eldest son took the regnal name of Charles III and assumed charge as the king on Thursday. After the proclamation of a new King, the UK will see lots of changes that will now revolve around the king being on the throne.

Some of the changes are mentioned below:

Cash and coins

During Elizabeth’s rule, all cash notes and coins depicted the face of the queen. There have been five representations of the monarch on coins during the past 70 years. Her first portrait on coins was taken by Mary Gillick at the beginning of her reign in 1953, while the most recent one was taken by Jody Clark and introduced in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth’s image appears on banknotes as well, a change that was ushered in 1960 when her image was first printed on 1 euro notes.

Following the death of the queen, coins bearing the image of the late monarch will be phased out slowly and new ones bearing a portrait of King Charles III will be released. However, it is not known when these new coins will be rolled out. The king is expected to sit for a new portrait that will be used on all new coins, banknotes and stamps after he takes the throne.

Other countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where the queen's face is used on the currency, will also have to eventually phase out cash with her image on it.

Stamps

Similar to cash and coins, UK’s Royal Mail also depicts the image of the queen. These will also be replaced with ones that bear the face of the new king.

Postboxes

Most postboxes in the UK, apart from those in Scotland, bear the queen's cypher EIIR, which stands for Elizabeth II Regina. Regina in Latin means Queen, while Rex stands for the king. Although the postboxes will not be replaced, any new ones added will feature the cypher chosen by the new king.

Uniforms

Uniforms of police officers and the military also bear the queen's cypher, which will now have to be updated.

Passports

British passports have the following written on them:

"Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

This will have to be tweaked to reflect that a king has ascended the throne. However, it is likely that the passports will be updated once they have expired.

National Anthem

UK’s national anthem God Save the Queen will now have to be changed to represent a male monarch. The last time the God Save the King version of the anthem was used was in 1952 when George VI was on the throne.