Explained: What Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994 means for you

In an effort to quell soaring inflation, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the highest rate hike in 28 years and the third this year. The last time Fed raised rates by 75 basis points was in November 1994.

The aggressive stance of the Fed comes on the back of the latest inflation report released by the labor department on June 10. In May, consumer prices rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the highest rate since December 1981. Inflation surged 1 percent from a month earlier as an array of products and services, including gas, rent, food and used cars became sharply more expensive.

While the largest rate hike by the Fed in a quarter century is expected to tame inflation, it will not bring relief immediately as it will take time for higher borrowing costs to ease price pressures.

The latest move is part of Fed’s rate-hiking cycle and more hikes are expected to bring down retail inflation to the targeted 2 percent level.

In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the short-term rates by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent in its June monetary policy. India’s current inflation rate stands at 7.04 percent and the RBI intends to bring this down to 4 percent with an upper band of 6 percent.

Although, the Indian inflation rate is better than that of the US, Fed’s interest rate hike will have implications on the Indian economy.

Here’s a look at how the Fed rate hike will impact consumers and corporates:

Price of gas, groceries –

Even though Fed’s rate hike is intended to tame inflation, it is unlikely bring down the cost of gas and groceries immediately. Fed’s rate hike can make borrowing costs more expensive and bring down demand in the economy by forcing consumers and businesses to curb spending. However, it has no control over supply shocks, which are currently being caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Gold prices may soar – A rise in the short-term interest rates in the US and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. Moreover, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of uncertainty. As a result, gold prices could be on the rise as more people look to diversify their money and not park their money in bank deposits.

Cost of borrowing – When the Fed raises the target interest rate, the cost of borrowing increases. This means banks will have to pay more to borrow money, but they will charge individuals and businesses more interest. As a result, mortgage rates will rise and fewer people will be able to buy homes. Businesses will bring down capital expenditure and look to spend less.

Job cuts – As the Fed tries to dent inflation, rising rates will also spark a period of slower economic growth, which could result in layoffs. However, the Fed is hopeful that it can bring down inflation without inducing a recession, which is often defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. In the US, the unemployment rate is 3.6 percent at present, which is low by historical standards.

Pressure on rupee – In the Indian economy, the rate hike could further weaken the domestic currency which has depreciated against the US dollar from 74.25 in January to 78.17 in June. Foreign investors have made a net outflow of Rs 1.92 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets in the first five months of 2022 as against a net positive investment of Rs 25,752 crore in entire 2021. The selling is expected to continue as the Fed hinted at further hike at the next meeting.

Imported inflation – Inflation could gather steam in India through the currency route. The rupee has been on a downhill even though the RBI has been intervening in the forex market to reduce volatility. India’s forex reserves have fallen from $640 billion to $600 billion. As India is a big importer of gold, crude and electronics, rising cost of imports is likely to further widen the current account deficit (CAD) which may cross 3 percent of GDP in 2022-23.