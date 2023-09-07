What PM Narendra Modi said at ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit said the 21st century "is Asia's century, our century". In his address, he emphasised the importance of establishing "a rule-based post-COVID world order and collective particpation towards human welfare." He also spoke about "free and open Indo-pacific" and amplifying the voice of the global south.

PM Modi, who arrived in Indonesia early on Thursday morning, said that it is an "honour" for him to co-chair the ASEAN-India summit. "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day and gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership...," Modi said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the ASEAN, pose for a photograph amid the 20TH ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/KWpFCDp29c — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

He also congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..."

The Indian Prime Minister said that ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East policy and it has an important place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative. He said India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting the shared values, regional integration and shared beliefs, he said, "Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us."

#WATCH | At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us.… pic.twitter.com/u7oUNXKqS2 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

In his opening remarks at the 20th ASEAN Summit, PM Modi said "This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth."

He also referred to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future that is the theme of the G20 under Indian presidency.

PM Modi's grand welcome

Before addressing the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders of the ASEAN, posed for a photograph amid the 20TH ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

PM Modi received a grand welcome as he arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits early Thursday. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Indonesia.

"Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet," Modi posted on social media platform X.

Members of Indian Diaspora greeted and shook hands with PM Modi as he arrives at hotel in Jakarta. Many children also gathered at hotel to welcome PM Modi on his arrival.

"He (PM Modi) is such a big leader but he is so down to earth, he shook hands with all of us and gave time to each one of us...", a member of the Indian Diaspora was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

A video shared by ANI on X, formerly known Twitter, showed PM Modi greeting members of the Indian Diaspora gathered at hotel in Jakarta.

#WATCH | Today, my team had the chance to perform the opening dance for welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a great experience for us. It is really nice to see him. It was a thrilling experience for all of us..." said members of the India diaspora who welcomed PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/INbfzRlyhL — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

What's next in Modi's schedule?

India is hosting the G20 Leaders's Summit on September 9 and 10. This is how PM Modi’s three days look before the start of G20:

After attebding events in Japakarta, PM Modi will take part in the East Asia Summit at 8:45am IST.

Immediately after the meeting, the Prime Minister will depart for the airport and emplane for Delhi at 11:45am IST and land in Delhi around 6:45pm IST.

On September 8, PM Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, which includes a meeting with President Biden.