What next for Rishi Sunak?

In his final interview before the results of the Tory leadership race were announced, Rishi Sunak said that he would continue to support the Conservative government even if he could not become the Prime Minister.

Liz Truss was elected the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday after beating British Indian former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a six-week-long battle. Truss will also take over as the leader of the Conservative Party.

The winner was announced by Sir Graham Brady — chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election.

"I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity,” Sunak told BBC on Sunday.

The ex-chancellor said he would continue to work as an MP, representing his constituency Richmond, Yorkshire, saying it was "a great privilege" to represent the people there. He said he would love to continue to represent the people of Richmond “as long as they'll have me”.

Sunak, however, did not rule out the possibility of running for the post of leader of the Conservative Party in the future. "We've just finished this campaign. I'd say... I need to recover from this one,” he said.

Earlier, Sunak had indicated that he would not serve in the Liz Truss government should she win the contest and become the next prime minister.

According to a Bloomberg report, UK newspapers have suggested Sunak could be the next health secretary under Truss.

In a close battle for the Tory leadership, Truss and Sunak were at odds with each other over their plans for the economy.

It was Sunak’s shock resignation earlier this year that eventually led to the downfall of Boris Johnson as premier. Sunak was once a close aide of Johnson and the two have lived and worked next door to one another for more than two years. Johnson and Sunak are likely to sit within a short distance of one another after they both get relegated to the status of backbench MPs, The Times reported.