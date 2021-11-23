What Jerome Powell's renomination as US Fed chair means for crypto

The renomination of Jerome Powell as the US Federal Reserve Chairman has been welcomed by the crypto industry, as analysts believe it signals continuity of policies related to digital currencies.

Cryptocurrencies have seen a meteoric rise in the last couple of years helped by low-interest rates and risky bets from consumers with high savings rates. Powell's reappointment, analysts say, raises hope that easy monetary policy will continue.

Both Powell , and Lael Brainard, appointed as the Vice Chair, are considered to be doves, which augurs well for proponents of cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation. “For die-hard crypto bulls, another Powell term may provide some confirmation bias, since these investors often view crypto as a hedge for loose Fed policy,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners told Bloomberg.

Crypto policies

Economists believe both Powell and Brainard have very little differences, if at all, on matters of digital-asset regulation. Both seem to be wary of cryptocurrencies’ potential to disrupt financial stability and, therefore, do not subscribe to the idea that they should be given a free run.

Early last month, Powell had said he didn’t wish to ban cryptocurrencies but believed stablecoins need more regulatory control. Talking about stablecoins at an event in early October, Powell said, “They’re to some extent outside the regulatory perimeter, and it’s appropriate that they be regulated. Same activity, same regulation.”

In his statement, Biden said, “That success is a testament to the economic agenda I’ve pursued and to the decisive action that the Federal Reserve has taken under Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard to help steer us through the worst downturn in modern American history and put us on the path to recovery.”

“Both are mainstream Fed institutionalists who would want a strong role for regulators in overseeing crypto and making sure it doesn’t cause financial-stability risks,” Coindesk quoted managing director of Capital Alpha Partners Ian Katz in a report a few days back.

Brainard has been a member of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve since 2014. Recently, she has been associated with Fed’s attempts to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC). She has also been speaking frequently on cryptocurrencies over the past few years.

However, Brainard’s support for CBDCs came after Facebook (now Meta) proposed stablecoin “Libra” in 2019 and the pandemic that revealed digital currencies’ potentials for contactless payment and serving the unbanked.